US election 2024: why the polls might get it right this time

Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images

In the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, the polls got a lot wrong. They were particularly wrong when it came to states where white voters without a college education were a dominant electoral force. In Michigan, for example, the polls said Clinton would win by four points. Instead, Trump won by two points. In Iowa the polls suggested Trump was ahead by one point, but he ended up winning it by eight. In Wisconsin, Clinton was projected to clear the state by five points. She ended up losing by eight points.

By 2020 pollsters were publishing assessments of their own 2016 failings, assuring readers they had made amendments to their models. But the effects of this soul-searching were negligible. They had Biden ahead in Wisconsin by seven points in 2020, for example. He ended up scraping through by less than one point.

Below I have considered what might happen if the polls get it as wrong as they did in 2016. If we factor for previous errors then Trump could be four points ahead in Wisconsin, four in North Carolina, two in Pennsylvania, two in Michigan and one in Arizona. Only in Georgia and Nevada would the race still be neck-and-neck. In this scenario, Harris has not done enough to win.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address First Name Last Name Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But I suggest that in 2024 the polls have sufficiently self-corrected. In 2016 and 2020 enthusiasm for Trump was underestimated. In the rust-belt, for example, Trump's expected vote was five to ten per cent lower than what he ended up winning in 2016. The mistake here is that the polls routinely scored Republican voter enthusiasm as far lower than it was.

Estimated Democrat turn out would have to drop precipitously this year to see mistakes on the same proportion as 2016 and 2020. Again, this is implausible but not impossible. But if the polls have accurately gauged enthusiasm for Trump this time around, it's very good news for Kamala Harris.

[See also: Trump is picking on Haitians for a reason]