Is the government’s grooming task force about fighting crime or a culture war?

Photo by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced a new grooming gangs task force that will be “parachuted in” to assist police forces in dealing with group-based child sexual exploitation.

Between 1997 and 2013, at least 1,400 girls as young as 11 were subjected to sexual abuse in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, alone. An inquiry concluded in 2014 that officials had failed to deal with allegations in an adequate way, and that for several years local leaders and police had been aware that these crimes were mostly being committed by men from an Asian background. Similar gangs operated in Rochdale, Greater Manchester and in a number of other towns across the UK. Announcing the plans, Rishi Sunak said, “For too long, political correctness has stopped us from weeding out vile criminals who prey on children and young women.”

The move is part of a crime arms race between Sunak and the Labour leader Keir Starmer. As the issue moves up the list of voter priorities, both leaders have announced a series of reforms, including crackdowns on antisocial behaviour, in an attempt to woo voters.

Yesterday’s announcement follows the publication in October last year of an Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse commissioned in 2014 by Theresa May, who was then home secretary. The report cites one “conservative” estimate that around 500,000 children are sexually abused every year in England and Wales, and as many as one in six girls are sexually abused before the age of 16. The report warns that because of a culture of silence around child sex abuse (CSA) the scale of exploitation is likely to be “considerably greater than is currently recorded”.

Related

The government’s focus on race has left many concerned. When trailing the plans on Sunday (2 April), Suella Braverman referenced reports about “the predominance of certain ethnic groups – and I say British Pakistani males – who hold cultural values totally at odds with British values, who see women in a demeaned and illegitimate way”. This is despite a 2020 report from the Home Office finding that group-based child sexual exploitation in England, Scotland and Wales was mainly committed by young white men.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The 2022 inquiry also found that almost half of the victims surveyed said their perpetrator was a family member and that the most common location for incidents was in the family home. Though the government has yet to respond to the report in its entirety, its decision to begin with a focus on the ethnicity of grooming gangs – as opposed to a widespread public information campaign to dispel myths around CSA, or with safeguarding reforms, or investment to improve data-sharing between institutions – is curious. As a result, Sunak’s announcement looks more like an attempt to stoke culture wars than a well-thought-out policy response to a widespread and complex problem.