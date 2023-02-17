On the Northern Ireland protocol Rishi Sunak must win over the DUP and his own party

Photo by Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street

On 16 February the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, landed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine. Both are flexing their diplomatic muscles. While Sunak may have hoped to keep his visit fairly low-key, Starmer’s trip has been highly publicised, with plenty of handshakes and moody photographs of the leader of the opposition and Ukrainian president deep in conversation. Starmer’s visit is the start of an international charm offensive to show the rest of the world that Labour is the government in waiting and would be a stable ally to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

Sunak, meanwhile, is facing a much trickier trip. Today (17 February) he will be putting new protocol proposals to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), while the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, will meet the European Commission in Brussels – a sign that all sides of the deal are being tested. An agreement would end years of stalemate over checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea. It is a defining test for Sunak. The DUP, which has refused to form a government at Stormont until its concerns over the protocol are resolved, has made its position very clear. It has set seven “tests” that must be met for the party to accept the deal, including that there must be no border in the Irish Sea and no checks on goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. A senior DUP member, Nigel Dodds, recently said that Northern Ireland has been “colonised” by the EU in a way that is “intolerable for every unionist”.

Another serious challenge comes from inside the Conservative Party as its Brexiteers will scrutinise every part of any agreement closely. The former Brexit negotiator David Frost has said the protocol was “a huge concession by us”. In an op-ed for the Telegraph, he pleaded: “Prime Minister, don’t sell our democratic birthright for a mess of pottage. If the deal is poor, go back to the Protocol Bill. No deal is still better than a bad one.” The Johnson acolyte and Brexiteer Simon Clarke echoed this: “In the absence of something decisively better, the default must remain enacting our Protocol legislation.” Sunak will no doubt be worried that failure could trigger an intervention from Boris Johnson, who enjoys the privileged position of being the prime minister who Got Brexit Done.

If Sunak can find a workable deal, he will have achieved a huge political and diplomatic feat. A recent poll showed Labour had a marginal lead on the Conservatives for managing Brexit. A success could bolster Sunak’s approval ratings both in and out of his party.

Related

But with many invested and conflicting parties before him, Sunak could face interventions from any number of powerful critics, even if the deal makes it to Monday. No pressure.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Read more:

This Brexit truce was inevitable

A Brexit truce won’t last for long

The end of the Brexit taboo