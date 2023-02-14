This Brexit truce was inevitable

Illustration by Jonathan McHugh / Ikon Images

Some advice: if you want to hold a secret meeting, don’t do it during parliamentary recess. No one will have anything else to talk about.

Business leaders, Michael Gove and senior Labour politicians including David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, met at the country estate Ditchley Park at the end of last week to discuss how to improve Brexit. The secret meeting acknowledged the shortcomings of the withdrawal deal and discussed ways to build a closer relationship with the EU.

Some prominent Leave supporters have called the meeting a conspiracy to undermine Brexit. A secret cross-party meeting in an exclusive country retreat does, to be fair, scream conspiracy. Except that politicians from different parties talk and meet all the time.

This was, instead, yet another sign that the realisation is dawning after all these years that Brexit requires improvement. The agreement left out huge parts of the UK’s relationship EU, such as professional services and security. Constant talks with our closest neighbour are inevitable, whatever you think the outcomes should be.

Related

Rishi Sunak says he was not aware of the meeting but he seems to agree. The government is edging towards a deal with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol to reduce trade barriers and ease uncertainty for businesses.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Part of the reason for this change is a growing realisation of the economic costs of Brexit (as Andrew, Anoosh and I discussed on a recent podcast). In a fascinating interview with the Overshoot newsletter, Jonathan Haskel, a member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, has said that Brexit wiped out £29bn of economic output. (The interview is also worth reading for his comments on why he’s sceptical of forecasts predicting deflation in 2024 and why inflation is hitting workers, not capital, the hardest.)

Haskel starts with the fact that business investment in the UK flatlined from 2016: we didn’t need to actually leave the EU for business confidence to be knocked. Haskel then takes historical rates of business investment and models what would have happened had investment stayed at that level. He calculates that this extra investment would have increased GDP by 1.3 per cent, or £29bn. If that is right, it’s bad news for Brexiteers and bad news for Britain.

Always take forecasts, particularly those that attribute changes to a single event, with a generous pinch of salt. But Haskel’s argument fits into a broader picture of economic gloom. The Bank of England predicts that the real size of the economy will be smaller by the end of 2025 than on the eve of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Such economic pain will inevitably invite questions about our relationship with the EU, our biggest trading partner.

The debate over the nature of that relationship is not going away. If you hoped that six and a half years after the Brexit vote the conversation might have moved on, I’ve got some sad news: that’s not going to happen.

[See also: Right-wing newspapers are killing the Tories with kindness]