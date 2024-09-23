Can Ed Miliband keep his promise to renters?

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

At a recent drinks reception for climate journalists at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), one attendee described Ed Miliband and his team of fresh-faced ministers as the “happy department”. And it would seem that way – amid the gloomy rumblings spilling out from the Treasury and across Whitehall, DESNZ has unveiled a raft of shiny new policies. An end to the ban on onshore wind and the setting up of GB Energy have all happened within Labour’s first 100 days in power. As Miliband told the New Statesman in a recent interview: “we need to move fast and build things.”

So, it makes sense, then, that Miliband was exceedingly chipper when he sprung onto the stage in Liverpool on Monday to give his first conference speech as a cabinet minister since 2008. He was introduced by Charlie Wheel, a shop owner who voted Labour for the first time this summer due to his disdain at the Conservatives’ management at the energy crisis. “You did a great job, Charlie!” Miliband said, as he took over the stage.

He used his first conference speech to reiterate his move fast build things mantra. “Clean energy is the biggest economic opportunity of our time,” Miliband told delegates, “under this Labour government, industrial policy is back.” With echoes of Brexit-era politics, Miliband said with Britain under Labour “we can, we must, we will, take back control of our energy policy”.

Interestingly, Miliband used his speech to announce that Labour will bring in new minimum energy efficiency standards for both private and socially rented homes by 2030. This will see private landlords, housing associations and councils mandated to retrofit or repair cold, leaky housing stock. Any policy intended to lower energy bills – like this one – is shrewd in light of the cuts to winter fuel payment, announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves last month.

It is obvious, then, that DESNEZ’s programme for government is politically useful. Labour needs to show it is committed to helping residents with skyrocketing energy costs, but in recent weeks it has struggled to rise to the occasion. Miliband’s speech and his announcement today could potentially change this. “The poorest people in our country often live in cold and draughty homes,” Miliband told the conference, “it’s a Tory legacy, it’s a Tory outrage.” He added: “warmer homes, lower bills, that’s the difference a Labour government makes”.

But this is an ambitious programme. The Chancellor warns frequently of a ‘tough choices’ budget. And the cost of living crisis will not be resolved over night. Will Miliband’s good mood last?