Inside David Lammy’s campaign against kleptocracy

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

The shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, has announced a series of measures with which a Labour government would combat corruption and kleptocracy around the world.

Lammy described this as a deeply personal mission, driven both by his career as a lawyer and by his family background.

“Fighting kleptocracy will be a focus of the next Labour Foreign Office”, Lammy told the New Statesman, “because money laundering and corruption fuels dictators while driving crime on British streets. It is an issue that demonstrates how the lines between foreign and domestic policy have broken down.”

“You can’t be both a London MP, and someone with ties like mine to the Caribbean and Africa, and not see how this laundromat worsens lives in the Global North and Global South at the same time”, he added.

This is the first major issue on which Lammy has campaigned after setting out his philosophy of “progressive realism”. It is part of a change of pace in which the Labour front bench has begun talking more specifically about the practicalities of forming the next government.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Labour’s plan will require international agreement. Lammy wants to create a live database of beneficial ownership of companies and trusts, to allow for faster investigation of financial crime, as well as an international anti-corruption court to prosecute serious financial crime.

Domestically, a Labour government would lead “a crackdown on enablers” using sanctions laws, offer significant financial rewards to whistleblowers, look for ways to “ban professional enablers from entering the UK”, and increase the registration requirements for trusts, which are widely used to disguise the ownership of assets such as property.

Announcing the policies today at a conference held by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Lammy warned that “the rule of law is in peril”, around the world and in the UK. He cited the Conservative Party’s breaking of international law (in a “specific and limited way”, as it did with the Internal Market Bill in September 2020) and Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson’s breaking of lockdown restrictions as examples of a country “whose statute books are routinely ignored”. The conference was addressed by the Ukrainian politician Oleksandr Merezhko, who said corruption formed part of Russia’s strategy of “hybrid war” Lammy will today also be meeting Yulia Navalnya, the widow of the murdered Russian politician Alexei Navalny.

Attendees at the IPPR’s conference expressed some reservations about deploying “shiny new things” in an area in which existing law enforcement urgently needs more funding. Oliver Bullough, author of Moneyland and Butler to the World, said his “heart sank” at the idea of a new court – “we have courts”, he added – which will only be effective if law enforcement has the means to bring cases to it.

However, it’s also true that the existing international structures such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Eurasian Group on combating money laundering (EAG) are limited in their powers and restricted by their membership; Russia was until recently a member of both organisations.

This is also an area in which Britain is perceived as being able to make a real difference, not least because its involvement in enabling money laundering and corruption is so large.

Margaret Hodge, the MP and chair of the anti-corruption APPG, said the UK remains the “jurisdiction of choice” for kleptocrats, who use Britain’s property market to invest money made in other regimes. Hodge spoke to the New Statesman this morning in Kensington and Chelsea, where more than 7,000 properties are believed to be owned by foreign investors, around a quarter of whom disguise their ownership via the British Virgin Islands. More than £800m of London property is owned by Russians who are subject to sanctions, but so far no property has been seized for sanctions evasion and there has not been a conviction for sanctions evasion since 2009. Both Hodge and Lammy observed that the erosion of Britain’s status as a trusted jurisdiction is damaging to our financial services sector.

This makes a focus on kleptocracy a policy that ticks a lot of boxes: business-friendly, principled, it promises to increase tax revenue while also reminding voters that the Conservative Party has not only failed to enforce the law, but has accepted donations from a number of people with ties to autocratic regimes. If it works, it could be extremely effective – but previous decades have shown that achieving results against the offshore money industry takes a lot of hard work.