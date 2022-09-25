Keir Starmer shows off Labour’s harmony with national anthem

Aides were worried Starmer would have to ask people not to boo in his tribute to the Queen. Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Kwasi Kwarteng was ridiculed in the Commons on Friday when he claimed his tax-slashing mini-Budget marked a “new era” for the Tories. The Chancellor’s display of chutzpah jarred with the glaringly obvious: the Conservatives have been in power for 12 years.

Fast-forward two days to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and it appears Keir Starmer is the one who can credibly lay claim to presiding over a “new era”.

Plans for the Labour leader to open the conference with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II were met with raised eyebrows. Starmer’s speech in 2021 was accompanied by a cacophony of boos as party members still loyal to Jeremy Corbyn held up red cards to signal their displeasure with the leader and, in view of Labour’s lively republican strain, one senior aide warned Starmer that this year he could have to use his tribute to appeal to members “not to boo” if they did not wish to join in with “God Save the King”.

Starmer judged no such caution was necessary and what followed was a remarkable show of unity in the conference hall. A minute’s silence was strictly observed by delegates and applause followed the singing of the national anthem, with no boos or heckles. It demonstrated not only respect for the Queen among Labour members but loyalty to Starmer – something he could not have hoped for 12 months ago.

Related

No Labour member can have doubted Corbyn’s view. In an interview with the BBC before the conference the former leader described the plan for the tribute as “very, very odd” and “excessively nationalist”. That members chose not to take his cue underlines, perhaps, a growing hunger for power. Lack of patriotism was a criticism repeatedly levelled at Corbyn’s Labour, particularly among Brexit voters in the Red Wall. Starmer cannot win the general election due in 2024 without convincing those voters that Labour has changed.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

“So conference, as we enter a new era, let’s commit to honouring the late Queen’s memory,” Starmer said in his tribute. “Let’s turn our collar up and face the storm, keep alive the spirit of public service she embodied and let it drive us towards a better future.”

A disciplined message in the conference hall does not mean Starmer has finished the job of uniting the party. Andy Burnham, the Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester and pretender to the throne, appears determined to be a thorn in Starmer’s side.

Spoken of by many on the left as Labour’s next leader, Burnham has, so far, defied the leader by backing proportional representation and calling for Labour to reverse the basic rate tax cut. He is expected to appear at 18 fringe events and a number of shadow frontbenchers privately fume at what they see as his naked ambition.

One shadow frontbencher told the New Statesman: “He decided to give up on being an MP when the going got tough so we don’t need to hear his latest musings on why he’s so great. He knows fine well what he’s doing and it’s not welcome.”

While Starmer loyalists in the Parliamentary Labour Party are aghast, however, Labour strategists are banking on the news bulletins beaming clips of the Queen tribute and, for now, are relaxed about the mayor causing trouble.

[See also: Can Keir Starmer show the country what his Labour Party is all about?]