Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Elections
28 April 2023

Long austerity: councillors reveal how much they still cut services

Exclusive polling for the New Statesman reveals which local budgets are being slashed.

By Anoosh Chakelian

Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Image

Austerity ended as long ago as 2018. (You can tell because the roads are so smooth and no one ever has to wait for a place in a care home.)

Ever since Theresa May and her chancellor, Philip Hammond, declared that the cuts were over ahead of the autumn Budget that year, we’ve heard variations on this sentiment from subsequent leaders. During the first pandemic summer in 2020, Boris Johnson promised: “We are absolutely not going back to the austerity of ten years ago.”

Yet a bit like Brexit, austerity will never fully be “done”. Britain is feeling the butterfly effect of public spending cuts – which began in 2010 – most comprehensively today, particularly when it comes to the NHS crisis, our polluted rivers and public sector strikes. Local government, which was hit hardest by cuts, is still struggling to provide everything it used to. Most councillors in England have had to cut culture, leisure, transport and road maintenance budgets since 2019, exclusive polling by the New Statesman’s policy supplement, Spotlight, reveals.

Nearly half of councillors admit to reducing spending on libraries and social care, and a significant proportion of councillors (well over a third) also report cutting housing budgets and waste collection.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

No matter the rhetoric, the chronic effects of austerity are still dictating our day-to-day lives and how our local areas are run. Ahead of the English local elections on 4 May, they may also influence voters’ decisions at the ballot box.

Content from our partners
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
Spotlight
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
Spotlight
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight

The full results of our councillor poll will be published in a special supplement of the New Statesman magazine on 5 May.

[See also: A quiet revolt among councillors on progressive alliances]

Topics in this article : , ,