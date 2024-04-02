The coalition government’s generational failure

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

At the risk of this reading like a GCSE maths paper, imagine two students: James and Juliet. James started university in 2011, the last year of the old tuition-fee regime. He paid tuition fees of £3,375 per year, or just over £10,000 in total. Juliet started her degree at the same university a year later, and paid £9,000 a year, or £27,000 in all. This much is familiar to everyone: fees almost tripled from one year to the next.

But in reality the cost of getting a degree has, by now, grown to be far greater than that for Juliet and every undergraduate since 2012, while being only marginally greater for James and all other pre-2012 students. Why? Because different rates of interest have been charged on their degrees.

In the ten years up to 2022, pre-2012 students like James enjoyed extremely low interest rates on their tuition loans. They were charged a rate equal of inflation plus 1 percentage point (as measured by the Retail Price Index) or the Bank of England base rate plus 1 point – whichever is lower. That has meant they paid less than 2 per cent interest every year up until late 2022. After inflation rose sharply that year, and the Bank raised rates, they are now paying high rates of interest for the first time.

Juliet, in contrast, has faced high rates of interest since day one of her degree. Post-2012 students pay inflation plus 3 percentage points. A lower Bank rate does not save them. What does that mean in practice? Between September 2012 and 2013, James was charged 1.5 per cent on his loan while Juliet was charged 6.6 per cent. Those unequal rates have continued, year after year.

The graph below shows the effect that has had. If you apply much higher rates to a much bigger loan, you end up with an estimated bill of around £48,900 for Juliet, rather than the nominal price of £27,000. James, meanwhile, is on the hook for just £12,100. He is paying just £2,000 of interest after 11 years, while Juliet is paying £22,000 of interest. (This assumes neither of them has started to pay back their loan, and ignores any maintenance grant either student may have taken out.)

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

They went to the same university, one year apart, and Juliet is being charged four times as much as James. How can that be right?

[See also: Monarchy is a state-sponsored tragedy]