Who could replace Liz Truss as prime minister?

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The Conservative Party will elect a new leader and prime minister by the end of next week (28 October). The chairman of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, Graham Brady, has hinted that party members will vote on the final two candidates after voting among MPs. That’s very important. Some candidates are popular with the membership but not Tory MPs – and vice versa.

So who’s in the running? The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, has ruled himself out. That leaves three main contenders – though others could enter the race.

First, Rishi Sunak. The former chancellor came second in the leadership election over the summer and is the current front-runner. He remains popular with many MPs, but those loyal to Boris Johnson still blame him for bringing down the former prime minister. Some think he has been proven right about the economic impact of Liz Truss’s policies and has the experience necessary to steady the markets.

Second, Penny Mordaunt. The former defence secretary came third in the leadership contest and was popular with the Conservative Party membership. She stood in for the prime minister in the House of Commons on Monday and impressed many of her colleagues. Some see her as a unity candidate because although she wasn’t a central figure of Johnson’s government, she didn’t turn on him in the end.

Related

What about Johnson himself? The former prime minister has kept a low profile since his ejection from No 10, but remains very popular with the membership. If he stands and makes it to the final pair (assuming the leadership contest is run in the same way as last time, with members given a choice of two candidates), then he could quickly be back in Downing Street. But it will be difficult for him to gain enough support among MPs. Oh, and he’s being investigated by the Committee on Standards for potentially misleading parliament.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Outsiders such as Suella Braverman and Kemi Badenoch may also fancy their chances. Badenoch in particular is well-respected within the party, while Braverman has loyal supporters on the right and has drawn attention with her dramatic exit from the cabinet this week. With the process due to start on Monday (24 October), the shape of the race will soon become clearer. And by the end of next week, Britain will have its third prime minister this year.

[See also: Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister after just 44 days]