Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt fails to make Tory ballot

Photo by Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak will be named Prime Minister after his remaining rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the Tory leadership race.

The former chancellor, whose campaign was supported by around 200 Conservative MPs, emerged victorious after the House of Commons leader failed to achieve the required 100 nominations.

Sunak, 42, will become the first non-white politician to reach the UK’s highest office and the youngest prime minister for more than 200 years. He will enter Downing Street at a moment of political and economic turmoil. Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget last month left a £40bn hole in the public finances, which the government intends to close via tax rises or spending cuts. The Conservatives, meanwhile, have fallen more than 30 points behind Labour in the opinion polls (though Sunak is not legally required to call a general election until January 2025).

Sunak, a former investment banker, rose rapidly through the Tory ranks after being elected in the North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond at the 2015 general election, a seat previously held by the former Conservative leader William Hague.

Related

As a backbencher under David Cameron, Sunak campaigned for Leave during the 2016 EU referendum. Theresa May would later promote him to housing minister, and when she resigned amid Brexit deadlock in parliament, Sunak endorsed Boris Johnson as her replacement.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

Johnson later rewarded Sunak by appointing him as chancellor following Sajid Javid’s resignation in February 2020, just before the emergence of Covid-19. Sunak won praise for the rapid introduction of the government’s furlough scheme and the temporary £20 rise in Universal Credit, but also criticism when it was discovered that billions were lost in fraud via the government’s business support schemes.

Sunak was, for a period, the most popular politician in the UK. But his reputation was dented earlier this year when his wife Akshata Murty, daughter of the Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, was revealed to be registered as a non-domicile living in London – a tax status that allows people to avoid paying UK taxes on foreign earnings. Sunak also faced questions over why he held a US green card – which allows permanent residence in America – until last year.

His popularity among Conservative members also plummeted after he announced plans to raise the UK’s tax burden to a 70-year high by increasing National Insurance and corporation tax. In the Conservative leadership election that followed Johnson’s resignation, Sunak was comfortably defeated by Truss after she pledged to reverse his tax rises.

But the former chancellor’s warning that his rival’s plans would lead to a surge in mortgage rates and a run on the pound proved prescient and helped rebuild his standing as a leader-in-waiting.

[See also: Rishi Sunak becomes Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt fails to make Tory ballot]