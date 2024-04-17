View all newsletters
Sign up to our newsletters

Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Commons Confidential
17 April 2024

Plebgate’s Andrew Mitchell furnishes himself with a downmarket ministerial title

Your weekly dose of gossip from around Westminster.

By Kevin Maguire

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Shy bairns get no sweets, and Andrew Mitchell was calling himself Deputy Foreign Secretary long before Rishi Sunak bestowed the showy honorific title on a Minister of State (Development and Africa) covering in the Commons for Lord Dave Cameron. The initials DFS triggered mirth among Tory MPs giggling that the Old Rugbeian best be careful when a furniture chain of that name exists. One misjudged quip about “plebs” buying cheap furnishings and Andrew Sofa Sale, as he is now called, could be on his bike a second time.

Trade union general secretaries are mobilising support for Tory target numero uno Angela Rayner. Industrial praetorians fear the New Deal for Working People, Labour’s radical package of individual and collective employment rights, might go the way of the £28bn green energy plan without its shadow cabinet champion. Talk is of letting Keir Starmer know they’d revolt should he cut loose his deputy. Her fate, their fate and the fate of workplace rights may all be in the hands of Greater Manchester Police.

Where Rayner used to hang her hat in Stockport isn’t an issue in the Blackpool South by-election if Labour canvassers are to be believed. Five, including a shadow minister and a peer, that were on the knocker one recent weekend reported it was raised only once on hundreds of doorsteps. Could there be a gulf between media interest and public interest?

Meek and mild was combative Conservative peer Ben Houchen when eyeballed from ten feet by Middlesbrough Labour MP Andy McDonald, whom he’d branded a “liar and a coward” on the airwaves. McDonald, a ferocious critic of public funds enriching a couple of port property developers on the Tees Valley mayor’s watch, had hobbled over to the House of Lords’ Attlee and Reid Room to put the wind up Houchen. The Tory poster-boy mayor, facing re-election on 2 May, didn’t reference his tormentor and, I’m told, avoided eye contact. Shame.

Jill Mortimer, the Hartlepool by-election Tory victor now tipped for the order of the boot, asked McDonald if he was walking with a stick because of gout caused by rich living. Cue her embarrassment as the quip backfired, with famously frugal McDonald replying he’s recovering from a knee replacement.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Circling of the Tory wagons. Word is the embattled party will defend only its eight most marginal seats, with saving just 20 the best-case scenario. Surrendered Red Wallers and others will be informed shortly of slashed funding, followed by P45s.

[See also: Priti situations vacant: Tories plot to install Patel as PM]

Content from our partners
Unlocking the potential of a national asset, St Pancras International
Unlocking the potential of a national asset, St Pancras International
Richard Thorp
Time for Labour to turn the tide on children’s health
Time for Labour to turn the tide on children’s health
Nikita Sinclair
How can we deliver better rail journeys for customers?
How can we deliver better rail journeys for customers?
Samir Jeraj

Topics in this article : ,
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU