Starmer resurrects Social Security Minister

Photo by Jonathon Brady/AFP via Getty Images

Frockgate and winter fuel cuts sit uneasily with Keir Starmer’s resurrection of the title of Social Security Minister – to which saintly Stephen Timms has been appointed. The Trussell Trust chief exec Emma Revie, at a meeting in the Commons, commended Timms for being the first minister in 14 years to acknowledge poverty has deepened and expanded, dire truths denied during the Tory era. Labour host Neil Coyle told of how his father attempted to take his own life when Coyle was ten because he couldn’t figure how to financially support four kids suddenly in his custody. Walking the social security talk (or not), wept an already embittered MP, will be a guide to whether Labour changes Britain.

Things can only get worse for a battered Tory party: humiliated Liz Truss wants to be an MP again. The country’s blink-and-you-missed-her prime minister isn’t deterred by losing to a lettuce. The Trump fan confided to a supporter that she hopes to return to parliament in 2028-29. The next leader and voters with memories longer than her Downing Street tenure may have other ideas.

Eighteen is the name of a Moby album, the atomic number of argon, the number of holes on a golf course, the Nazi code for Hitler, the age (for now) Brits start voting in general elections – and nearly 15 per cent of 121, or how many Tory MPs would be needed to trigger a confidence vote in Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick or Tom Tugendhat. Coincidentally, it is also the size of the 1922 Committee. One member quipped the 15 per cent requires raising and the 1922 reducing, or the body would be the entire back bench, holding a permanent sword of Damocles over whoever is unfortunate enough to be elected leader.

Gossip in Brighton at the Lib Dem conference as stunt-leader Ed Davey loves to boast internally that two of the party’s postwar record 72 MPs weren’t party members this time last year. Somewhere a theme park is missing a couple of attendants.

Bristol Green Carla Denyer’s lengthy declaration includes £5,000 from Brit Award-winning Massive Attack. The band endorsed Jeremy Corbyn in 2019, illustrating how trendies are switching from Starmer’s Labour to the Green Party on its left flank. It was a “Teardrop” for one, “Unfinished Sympathy” for the other.

Reform UK property magnate and deposed leader Richard Tice is Nobby-no-mates in the tea room, breakfasting alone. Opponents predict he’ll prove more effective in parliament than uncomfortable Nigel Farage. First he needs allies, including in his own party.

[See also: Green Ed’s rage]