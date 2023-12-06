Robert Jenrick’s covert migration to the upper Tory ranks

Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

He went from liberal to illiberal in the five seconds it took to put down the foreign secretary’s red box and pick up the home secretary’s bag – and many Tories suspect James “not very” Cleverly’s strings are pulled by ambitious deputy Robert Jenrick. The puppeteer underling pushed migration curbs not dissimilar to Cleverly’s five-point plan and is a Rwanda true believer, while Jimmy was put on a plane to Rwanda to sell a scam he’s widely believed to consider “batshit”. The third home secretary to visit Kigali after Priti Patel and Suella Braverman prompted a rare Yvette Cooper joke. Her quip that the UK has sent more Tory home secretaries than asylum seekers to Rwanda won pained smiles on the opposing benches.

[See also: Next stop Nato for Lord Cameron?]

Harold Wilson is the latest victim of Keir Starmer’s revisionism. Labour’s current leader pronounced Wilson to be his favourite forerunner when he was standing for the party’s top job – yet Wilson has since been consigned to the dustbin of history as Starmer has hailed the determination of Clement Attlee, Tony Blair and, controversially, Margaret “meaningful change” Thatcher. Nauseated MPs speculated about who thought embracing the Rusted Lady was smart. Blair played an identical Thatcher card so, rightly or wrongly, the finger was pointed at Peter Mandelson, spied days earlier in Portcullis House deep in conversation with chief strategist Morgan McSweeney. One plus one rarely equals two in politics but the resurrected Dark Lord does enjoy being the centre of attention.

Labour’s most popular policy? Abolition of the House of Lords, according to a shadow cabinet minister. Scrapping the medieval upper chamber in 2024 could be heir to sinking Britannia II – which in 1997 won the loudest applause at campaign speeches as Labour pledged to pull the plug on a new royal yacht. But Lords abolition is slyly slipping away to be replaced by reform, and the majority of peers may live another day (at £342 each – the tax-free attendance allowance they can opt to receive for setting foot in the chamber). Thatcher’s ghost might smile.

Related

Jenrick’s stock is rising on the Tory right as Braverman’s is dipping. Westminster support for the sacked home secretary is vanishingly small, observed a snout. Jenrick, sitting on a 22,000 Newark majority that should be safe in any Labour landslide, is suspected of “running for a place”: preparing to go for the Tory crown in the party’s next leadership race, or a senior post as a consolation prize.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Iron-chancellor-in-waiting Rachel Reeves has appointed the Mid Beds by-election victor Alistair Strathern as her new PPS. He, like her, worked at the Bank of England – a CV line that’s becoming a qualification requirement to join the shadow Treasury team.

[See also: Michael Gove is considering stepping down to avoid a “Portillo moment”]