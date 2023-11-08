Michael Gove is considering stepping down to avoid a “Portillo moment”

Photo by Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

Remember the “Portillo moment”? Michael Gove doesn’t want us watching him lose his Surrey Heath seat next year. Tory MPs whisper the schemer – who Nadine Dorries places at the centre of every political plot since Spencer Perceval’s assassination in 1812 – is “seriously considering” jumping before he’s potentially pushed. The Levelling-Down Secretary is aware of the danger of being buried by a crumbling Blue Wall. Even if he were to avoid that humiliation, for Gove – who has held various cabinet seats for most of the past 13 years – a potential decade in opposition would be a hard grind. Seven cabinet ministers were swept away in Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide and Michael Portillo thinks Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Alex Chalk and Greg Hands could repeat his fate, should Keir Starmer sustain Labour’s big poll leads.

If Donald Trump wins next November, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage are bound to be a nightmare for whoever is in Downing Street. Whitehall is waking up to the possibility of the capricious pair flaunting their connections and enjoying influence on the combustible serial liar. In his first term, the former president labelled Johnson “Britain Trump” and wanted Farage to be our man in Washington. Next time – if, gawd forbid, there is to be a next time – Trump’s Brextremist allies would be all over him like a rash, which would bring out the UK foreign and defence secretaries in hives.

[See also: GB News isn’t a news channel – it’s Tory TV]

Everybody in Westminster seems to know the identities of the supposed rapist Tory MP and the rabbit killer monikered “Dr No” in The Plot, Nadine Dorries’ hatchet job on Johnson’s enemies. Legal reasons prevent me from naming them. If you wish to know, just ask a Commons cleaner, bartender, cook, waiter…

Related

The state opening of parliament triggered memories of an incident in November 1998 to be retold by Denis MacShane in Labour Takes Power, his diaries from 1997 to 2001. The 1998 Queen’s Speech was dull until she read out the bit about abolishing the rights of hereditary peers. The Labour MP and future Europe minister, who was standing at the back of the Lords chamber, broke the convention of silence with a very gentle rumble of “hear, hear”. Diane Abbott, on Denis the Menace’s left, turned to whisper, “You ruffian.” A number of peers grunted disapproval and Her Maj hesitated for a second. Those were the days.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

The Israel-Hamas conflict has put Holly Lynch – Labour’s deputy chief whip, who is straining to impose a controversial no-ceasefire party line – in a difficult position. Her Halifax majority is only 2,569 and one in eight of the West Yorkshire town’s folk are Muslim. Colleagues fear she may be a victim of Labour’s internal war.

Kevin Maguire is the associate editor (politics) of the Daily Mirror

[See also: What would Scottish Labour do?]