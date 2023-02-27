Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. Conservatives
27 February 2023

Can Sunak’s Brexit breakthrough unite the Tory party?

The opposition to the Windsor Framework will not come from Labour. It will come from the Prime Minister’s own backbenchers.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s agreement with the EU on the Northern Ireland protocol is the first major achievement of his premiership. The deal signals the largest step so far in the normalisation of relations between the EU and the UK since the referendum in 2016. The agreement – named the Windsor Framework – will scrap the checks on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, ensure the supply of medicines, and give Stormont a say on EU rules.

Sunak’s decision to pause the Boris Johnson-era legislation that would have overridden the protocol, as well as dropping the bombastic tone of his predecessors, created the conditions in which the EU felt comfortable striking a deal. That tactic has been supported by a renewed sense of cooperation in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine. The deal means the EU has now dropped legal action against the UK. The European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has also said the process of the UK joining the EU’s scientific research programme, Horizon, can now begin.

All of this is an achievement. But the key question was never whether Sunak could reach an agreement with the EU. The story of Brexit since 2016 has always been the struggle between the prime minister – all five of them – and the Conservative parliamentary party. That has not changed. Now there is a deal agreed with the EU, Sunak needs to secure the backing of MPs. Opposition to the framework will not come from Labour, which has said it would vote for the deal. Opposition will come from Sunak’s own backbenchers.

The size of that rebellion depends largely on the reaction of the DUP. The hard-line Tory Brexiteer MPs of the European Research Group have strapped themselves to that Northern Irish Unionist party. Without the commitment of the DUP to rejoin the Stormont executive, some Conservative MPs might claim the protocol still undermines the Good Friday Agreement. Both groups will now carefully read the details of what Sunak has negotiated and consider their next steps.

The stakes for Sunak are high. Boris Johnson is exploiting the disunity in the Tory party over the protocol to position himself for a return to the top job. A small rebellion may scupper Johnson’s chances of toppling his former chancellor. A large, noisy one could bolster them.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

With the support of Labour’s 196 MPs, the Windsor Agreement is unlikely to fall in the House of Commons. But regardless of its successful passage through parliament, it is the deal’s detail that will dictate whether a government in Northern Ireland is restored and whether a rebellion to Sunak’s authority can be staved off.

Content from our partners
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
The autonomous future is nearly here – with Wejo
Spotlight
The need to grow London's EV infrastructure at speed and scale
The need to grow London’s EV infrastructure at speed and scale
Spotlight
The truth about employability
The truth about employability
Ewan McCall