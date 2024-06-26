What the bipartisan gambling scandal means for politics

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Oh dear, a Labour candidate placed a bet on the election. You didn’t think it would let the Tories get all the hate, did you? The circumstances are completely different to the Conservative saga: Kevin Craig, the Labour candidate in question, bet that he would lose in Central Suffolk and North Ipswich in an apparent attempt to make 4 July a win-win.

It’s hard to see how this is insider trading, given Craig couldn’t know the result before the election. Keir Starmer also swiftly suspended Craig, a course of action Sunak refused to take for his candidates until this week.

Things are getting worse for the Tories, too. A Conservative cabinet minister has admitted to placing a bet on the election, and BBC Newsnight has reported up to 15 Conservative candidates are being investigated by the Gambling Commission.

Labour’s involvement is what changes this story. It has three consequences. First, Labour can’t attack the Tories over the betting scandal with as much force as before. It doesn’t matter that Craig’s self-doubt about his campaigning abilities is substantively different from allegedly using insider knowledge to cheat the bookies. The point is that the distinction between saint-like Labour and the uncouth Conservatives has been blurred. Starmer, however unfairly, risks being called a hypocrite.

The second consequence is that this campaign is probably not going to reach the rarefied heights of genuine policy debate before polling day. We have seven days left and still the dominant story is gambling, not local government funding, the NHS, record immigration, social care, Europe’s hard right, Brexit, housing, quantitative easing or the government’s failure to build a train line.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Which will only intensify the third factor: apathy. People I’ve spoken to this campaign barely know there’s an election on, or barely care. Four scandal-strewn years have bowdlerised voters’ trust in, and respect for, politics. Earlier this month, the British Social Attitudes survey found trust in politics at its lowest ebb. A record 45 per cent “almost never” trust governments to place the nation’s needs above their party. This figure is 22 percentage points higher than in 2020.

Bipartisan scandals are especially bad for public trust because they indict not only a single party squirming after 14 years in power but the whole system. Think of the expenses scandal. All parties were tarnished which meant the system itself was. As voters pay more attention to politics in the run-up to polling day, this disillusionment will only get worse.

This piece first appeared in the Morning Call newsletter; receive it every morning by subscribing on Substack here.

[See also: Labour’s women problem]