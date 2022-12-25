Support 100 years of independent journalism.

Predictions for the world in 2023

What the international team will be looking out for in the year ahead.

In her final episode on the World Review podcast, Emily Tamkin in Washington DC is joined by Jeremy Cliffe and Ido Vock in Berlin to look ahead to the stories that might dominate 2023 – from chaos in the US Republican Party to Russia’s war in Ukraine, to a potential moral panic over the role of artifical intelligence – and the global impact they could have. 

