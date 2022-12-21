Zelensky needed to go to Washington

Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Exactly 300 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky is making his first trip out of the country he is president of. He will meet with the US president Joe Biden in Washington DC today (21 December), then address a joint session of Congress.

“The visit will underscore the United States’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance,” said the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement that announced the visit. Jean-Pierre added that a “significant” package of aid from the US would be announced during the visit.

The new $2bn package will include Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, intended to help Ukraine defend against Russian drone and missile attacks. Delivery of this system is a major win for Kyiv, which has requested more advanced air defence technology for months.

It is surely no surprise that Zelensky chose to visit the US rather than another ally for his first trip abroad. No other country’s aid and political support to Ukraine comes close to matching that offered by Washington. The EU’s total commitments recently surpassed those of the US, at a total of €52bn compared with €48bn, according to data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. European support is overwhelmingly financial, however, while US support includes a much larger share of military equipment.

Related

That backing is likely to increase significantly in the coming days. US lawmakers will vote this week on a $1.7trn spending bill that includes a further $45bn in aid to Ukraine next year. If the package is approved, American support to Ukraine would total almost $100bn, far outstripping any other country.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Nonetheless, despite the strength of the alliance between both countries, the visit will not be tension free. Zelensky has urged Biden to send Ukraine longer-range weaponry, such as Army Tactical Missile Systems. That would allow Ukrainian forces to hit targets inside Russia proper, which Kyiv argues is essential to keep liberating territory from Russian control and forestall a potential counterattack. But the Biden administration has so far refused the requests, arguing that delivery of such weapons systems risks the war escalating, according to Politico.

Divisions in US domestic politics over Ukraine may increase as the invasion approaches its first anniversary on 24 February 2023. The Ukrainian president’s address to Congress will be one of the last acts of the current Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, before a Republican-controlled one begins its term early next year.

Although Ukraine has wide backing across both parties, some far-right Republicans have indicated their opposition to sending aid to Ukraine. JD Vance, a senator-elect from Ohio, has said that the US will need to “stop the money spigot to Ukraine eventually”. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right representative from Georgia, has said “not one more penny” of American money should go to Ukraine.

The Republican Party failed to take the Senate in November’s midterm elections, but far-right factions of the party may use the party’s slim majority to pressure the Biden administration on aid to Ukraine. Kevin McCarthy, likely the next speaker of the House, appeared to appeal to the far-right wing in October by saying that support for Ukraine should be not be a “blank cheque”.

And while Zelensky has largely refused the prospect of negotiations with the Russian president Vladimir Putin, American officials such as the national security adviser Jake Sullivan have in recent months reportedly begun pressuring Ukraine to accept the principle that there may have to be discussions to end the war eventually.

In Washington, Biden and Zelensky will be keen to highlight the alliance between their countries. But with the war soon to enter its second year, the handshakes and smiles may not be able to mask every divergence.

[See also: Europe’s winter of discontent]