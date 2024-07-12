What does Labour’s “growth worth having” actually mean?

Hannah Barnes, Rachel Cunliffe and Freddie Hayward answer listener questions on Labour’s growth strategy, and whether the new government’s plans will impact individuals’ personal finances.
They also discuss the new “rising star” Labour MPs to look out for, and whether polling during election campaigns impacts the final result.
