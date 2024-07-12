New Times,
New Thinking.

  1. Podcasts
  2. The New Statesman podcast
  3. You Ask Us
12 July 2024

What does Labour’s “growth worth having” actually mean?

Keir Starmer is placing regional mayors at the centre of Labour's growth plans.

Hannah Barnes, Rachel Cunliffe and Freddie Hayward answer listener questions on Labour’s growth strategy, and whether the new government’s plans will impact individuals’ personal finances.

They also discuss the new “rising star” Labour MPs to look out for, and whether polling during election campaigns impacts the final result.

Articles mentioned in this episode:

Labour’s next generation: the new MPs to watch

George Eaton interviews Torsten Bell

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

New Labour MP Yuan Yang on the deep class anxiety in China

Yuan Yang: Democracy begins with us

Labour MP Sarah Sackman on the tensions between her Labour values and her Jewish identity

Content from our partners
The power of place in tackling climate change
The power of place in tackling climate change
Spotlight
Tackling the UK's biggest health challenges
Tackling the UK’s biggest health challenges
Eli Lilly
"Heat or eat": how to help millions in fuel poverty – with British Gas Energy Trust
“Heat or eat”: how to help millions in fuel poverty – with British Gas Energy Trust
Chris Stone