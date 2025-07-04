Was exorcising “the ghost of Jeremy Corbyn” a fatal mistake for Labour?

Every week on the New Statesman podcast, our editorial team answer questions from listeners.

In this episode, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Tom McTague and Rachel Cunliffe to discuss whether the New Statesman stands by the prediction that Keir Starmer would be a “great reformer”.

Also, as news breaks that Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn are launching a left-wing challenger party, a listener asks whether “exorcising the ghost of Jeremy Corbyn” will prove a fatal self-inflicted wound for the Labour government.

This episode was recorded on Thursday July 3, before Zarah Sultana announced she had left the Labour Party.

[See also: Zarah Sultana’s big, messy surprise for Jeremy Corbyn]

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe