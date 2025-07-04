Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Podcasts
  2. You Ask Us
4 July 2025

Was exorcising “the ghost of Jeremy Corbyn” a fatal mistake for Labour?

Editor Tom McTague answers listener questions on the New Statesman podcast.

By Podcast

Jeremy Corbyn speaks into a microphone

Every week on the New Statesman podcast, our editorial team answer questions from listeners.

In this episode, Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Tom McTague and Rachel Cunliffe to discuss whether the New Statesman stands by the prediction that Keir Starmer would be a “great reformer”.

Also, as news breaks that Zarah Sultana and Jeremy Corbyn are launching a left-wing challenger party, a listener asks whether “exorcising the ghost of Jeremy Corbyn” will prove a fatal self-inflicted wound for the Labour government.

This episode was recorded on Thursday July 3, before Zarah Sultana announced she had left the Labour Party.

[See also: Zarah Sultana’s big, messy surprise for Jeremy Corbyn]

Content from our partners
Meeting missions. Creating jobs. Building careers.
Meeting missions. Creating jobs. Building careers.
Spotlight
The UK's housing crisis is about quality and sustainability, not just numbers
The UK’s housing crisis is about quality and sustainability, not just numbers
Alex O'dell
A costly mistake for consumers and the economy
A costly mistake for consumers and the economy
Owen Good

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month