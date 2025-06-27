Reviewing politics
27 June 2025

“Why won’t Keir Starmer stand up to Israel?”

New Statesman editor Tom McTague answers your questions on our weekly podcast.

By Podcast

Keir Starmer

Every week the New Statesman podcast team answer listener questions.

In this episode, editor-in-chief Tom McTague joins Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Cunliffe to discuss how long the UK government will continue to support Israel after actions in Gaza and Iran; why council tax reform is being “ignored”; and whether there could be a true “red Tory” faction in the Conservative party.

Listen to the full episode above.

To submit your questions, head to newstatemsan.com/youaskus

