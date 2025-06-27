“Why won’t Keir Starmer stand up to Israel?”

Every week the New Statesman podcast team answer listener questions.
In this episode, editor-in-chief Tom McTague joins Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Cunliffe to discuss how long the UK government will continue to support Israel after actions in Gaza and Iran; why council tax reform is being “ignored”; and whether there could be a true “red Tory” faction in the Conservative party.
Listen to the full episode above.
To submit your questions, head to newstatemsan.com/youaskus
[See also: Britain is dangerously exposed to the whims of despots]