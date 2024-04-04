How would a general election shift if all UK residents, not just citizens, could vote?

This is an episode we like to call “You Ask Us”.
Our first question from James who says: “How would the results of a general election change if all British residents were allowed to vote, not just British Citizens? In other words what happens if we let immigrants without British passports vote?”
Ryan also writes in to say: “Will Labour be forced into a strict immigration policy come the general election in order to stop it being the dominant issue?”
Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor of the New Statesman, is joined in the studio by political correspondent, Freddie Hayward, and down the line by senior data journalist Ben Walker.
