Spring Statement: let’s talk about growth!

This is Jeremy Hunt's fourth budget since becoming Chancellor in October 2022.

Yesterday, Jeremy Hunt delivered the spring statement, the last before the next general election and his fourth budget since becoming Chancellor in October 2022, after replacing Kwasi Kwarteng.

Non-doms have been abolished, national insurance has been cut by 2p, a vaping tax has been introduced, and the NHS has been promised 3.4 billion towards a digital transformation. But while inflation remains high and most of the nation is feeling the prolonged squeeze of the cost of living crisis – will these proposals make any real difference?

Rachel Cunliffe, associate political editor at the New Statesman, is joined in the studio by Will Dunn, business editor, and Freddie Hayward, political correspondent.

