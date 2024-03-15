One in ten Conservative voters have died since 2019

Analysis by the New Statesman has revealed how a dying electorate could impact the Conservative vote at the next election.

Data shows Britain is becoming increasingly progressive over time as older voters, who lean Conservative, die out while younger, left-leaning voters come of age.

Ben Walker, New Statesman data journalist, reveals his analysis on the New Statesman podcast in response to a listener question. Listen to the episode in the player above, or on your favourite podcast app.

In our weekly listener questions episode, host Rachel Cunliffe is also joined by Freddie Hayward to answer a question from a listener, Nick, who asks “what is the whip system and how (the hell) can it be democratic?”

