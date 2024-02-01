How would a Labour government handle Northern Ireland?

As the UK government and the DUP appear likely to break their Brexit impasse with a new deal, a listener asks what Labour would do differently in Northern Ireland.
For two years, the DUP has been boycotting power sharing in Stormont in opposition to post-Brexit trade rules. Now the UK government has published a deal which would reduce checks and paperwork on goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which could lead to the return of devolution within days. Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Cunliffe and Freddie Hayward answer a listener question about how Labour would approach Northern Ireland and what that would mean for the future of the Union.
The also discuss the most influential Labour backbenchers as a listener asks who could rise to replace Keir Starmer as leader in the future.
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.