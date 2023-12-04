Tories shaken by record high migration

Andrew Marr, political editor at the New Statesman, speaks to Freddie Hayward, political correspondent, about why the newly published figures on net migration for 2022 have sent shockwaves through the Conservative party. The focus, he says, has shifted from illegal migration – ‘stop the boats’ – to legal migration, because of these figures.

Last week the Office for National Statistics revealed that net migration to the UK reached a record high of 745,000 in 2022. This figure relates to people given permission to enter the country, mainly to work or study.

