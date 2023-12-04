The collapse of rentier capitalism

Housing in the UK has become increasingly unaffordable during the last two decades, buying a home is an unattainable prospect for many in the country, and the challenges facing renters are now reaching a tipping point. And the rentier economy is not only freezing out housing tenants. Small, and sometimes large, businesses are also being priced out of these spaces, which is having a significant effect on the UK’s cultural landscape.

Anoosh Chakelian, Britain editor at the New Statesman, is joined by Will Dunn, business editor, and Ellen Peirson-Hagger, assistant culture editor, to discuss the economics of the current housing market as well as the cultural and societal effects which are being felt up and down the country.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.