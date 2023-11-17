Rwanda, resignations and a rancorous letter

The government’s Rwanda plan has been put on hold, yet again, after being ruled unlawful earlier this week by the Supreme Court. This came just a couple of days after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary. Braverman then published a blistering letter to the Prime Minister attacking his failure to deliver on any of his key promises.

Meanwhile, the Labour shadow cabinet is suffering from resignations after 56 MPs defied Keir Starmer to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by the New Statesman’s associate political editor, Rachel Cunliffe, and political correspondent, Freddie Hayward, to discuss this very busy week in politics.

