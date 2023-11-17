Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Podcasts

Rwanda, resignations and a rancorous letter

It’s been a hectic week in politics. The pod team react.

The government’s Rwanda plan has been put on hold, yet again, after being ruled unlawful earlier this week by the Supreme Court. This came just a couple of days after Suella Braverman was fired as home secretary. Braverman then published a blistering letter to the Prime Minister attacking his failure to deliver on any of his key promises.

Meanwhile, the Labour shadow cabinet is suffering from resignations after 56 MPs defied Keir Starmer to vote for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by the New Statesman’s associate political editor, Rachel Cunliffe, and political correspondent, Freddie Hayward, to discuss this very busy week in politics.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
Quantifying climate
Quantifying climate
AC Grayling
Why safe nuclear transport is key to net zero
Why safe nuclear transport is key to net zero
Spotlight
Why heat zones can unlock opportunities for Sheffield to decarbonise
Why heat zones can unlock opportunities for Sheffield to decarbonise
Lauren Hurrell