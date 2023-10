This Wednesday marked Rishi Sunak’s first year as Prime Minister. Following Liz Truss’s short, chaotic, premiership has Sunak managed to stabilise the economy and the Conservative Party? Where does he stand on his five pledges? And is he still being haunted by “Tory sleaze”?

