Angela Rayner up, Lisa Nandy down. What motivated Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet reshuffle this week, and what does it tell us about the direction of the Labour Party if it gets into power?

Freddie Hayward, Zoë Grünewald and Rachel Cunliffe answer listener questions about the past week in politics.

