You Ask Us: if you’re a centrist politician, how do you choose one party over another?

Rory Stewart, Tony Blair, Alastair Campbell: a listener writes in to ask why centrist politicians align themselves with one party over another?

But before the team dissects the evolution of centrist politicians, they turn to an imminent matter. Has the recent turmoil and churn, with multiple prime ministers in quick succession, given the UK an appetite for frequent change? And could this truncate a Labour government’s time in office?

Rachel Cunliffe, Freddie Hayward, and Zoë Grünewald answer listener questions.

Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.

Related

Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.