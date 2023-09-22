Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Rishi Sunak and his environmental straw men

It’s been a bruising week for the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday 20 September Rishi Sunak announced he would push back the government’s net zero pledges on banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, scrap plans to force landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes, dilute the gas boiler phase-out (aiming for 80 per cent rather than 100 per cent by 2035), and rule out plans for a seemingly unbeknownst meat tax.

Anoosh Chakelian is joined by Andrew Marr and Freddie Hayward to discuss where these plans have come from, what they mean for the Conservatives and Labour, and how they will divide public opinion.

