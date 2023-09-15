Support 110 years of independent journalism.

Angela Rayner can’t let the unions down now

Angela Rayner, the deputy labour leader and “trade union favourite”, delivered a speech full of promises at the Trades Union Congress (TUC). Now she has to deliver.

Reaffirming Labour’s commitment to the New Deal for Working People, Rayner shored up support among the unions as the party approaches the next election. 

But, as Rachel Wearmouth tells Anoosh Chakelian and Freddie Hayward, Rayner’s “one of us” status could spell problems for a future Labour government if it falls short of its pledges.

