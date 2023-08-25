You Ask Us: will Labour stop the culture wars?

Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The Conservatives seem intent on fighting the next election on “culture war” issues. A listener asks, would a Labour government put an end to all that?

Also, how does the government control its media messaging? Is there a shadowy office pulling the strings and controlling what journalists report? We look at the concept of “the grid”. Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Cunliffe and Freddie Hayward answer listener questions.

