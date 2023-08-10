Rishi Sunak’s asylum policy is all at sea

Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The first residents have boarded the Bibby Stockholm barge moored off the coast of Dorset. Anoosh Chakelian visited Portland to meet locals and asylum seekers, and joins Freddie Hayward in the studio to reveal what she discovered.

They also discuss why leaving the European Court of Human Rights is no deterrent for people seeking asylum in the UK, and how Brexit may have actually made it harder for Rishi Sunak’s conservatives to “Stop The Boats”.

Submit a question for You Ask Us

How to listen to New Statesman podcasts

Related