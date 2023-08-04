Support 110 years of independent journalism.

You Ask Us: Is a new party possible, and has Andy Burnham avoided policing scandal?

Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward and Ben Walker answer listener questions.

There have been multiple attempts to launch credible new political parties in recent years, but very few have taken hold. Why? A listener, quite possibly the youngest fan of the New Statesman Podcast, asks what it would take for a new party to gain ground in Parliament.

And Greater Manchester Police face allegations of sexual assault and cover up. Andy Burnham, as mayor and police commissioner, has ordered a review – but our questioner asks how he has avoided scrutiny for the force’s failings.

If you’d like to submit a question for You Ask Us, you can do so here.

Not yet a podcast listener? Read our explainer on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts.

Read more: Andy Burnham is a recurring problem for Starmer

