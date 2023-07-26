Support 110 years of independent journalism.

You Ask Us: Will Keir Starmer introduce electoral reform?

And will Andy Burnham ever be Prime Minister?

Keir Starmer has said that voter reform is not a priority for the Labour party. But in the event of a hung parliament at the next election, he may look to the Liberal Democrats – who have long campaigned for proportional representation – for support. Could this sway his hand to change the electoral system?

A new survey revealed Andy Burnham is the second most popular politician in the country. The Manchester Mayor has run for the Labour leadership twice. Could he make it third time lucky?

Anoosh Chakelian, Freddie Hayward and Zoë Grünewald answer your questions in this edition of our weekly You Ask Us podcast episode.

To submit a question for You Ask Us visit www.newstatesman.com/youaskus

