You Ask Us: Who replaces Rishi Sunak – and could Labour MPs defect?

The Conservatives are on track to lose the next election. Who would lead them in opposition?

Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Zoë Grünewald answer a listener question on the senior Conservatives who currently look most likely to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader.

They also address whether Keir Starmer will survive as leader of the Labour party until the next election, if unhappy Labour MPs will stick with him – and what the risks to his leadership might be.

[Read more: David Blunkett: “Labour needs to be radical, but not scary”]

