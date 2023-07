The UK is has higher inflation than any other G7 country.

Ed Conway, Economics editor for Sky News, joins the New Statesman podcast to explain why Britain appears caught in a “contagious” cycle of economic pain – and why Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England appear unable to break it.

The New Statesman publishes new podcasts four times a week, available on all good podcast apps.

Read more: How to listen to New Statesman podcasts

Related