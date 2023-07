In a terrible night of results for Rishi Sunak in rural England, Labour faltered in outer London.

Rachel Cunliffe, Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Ben Walker analyse the results of the by-elections in Somerton and Frome, Selby and Ainsty, and Boris Johnson’s old seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

