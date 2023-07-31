All politics is local, with Westminster council leader Adam Hug

When Labour won Westminster Council from the Conservatives in 2022, they made history.
Now in power for the first time ever, the Labour council leadership is faced with the challenge and opportunity of running one of the UK’s richest councils – inheriting what council leader Adam Hug calls “mediocre” and “wasteful” Conservative policies.
In this revealing interview, Anoosh Chakelian and Harry Lambert go behind the scenes of local government to ask the Westminster Council leader how he hopes to address the housing crisis, what Labour nationally should be doing about planning, development and free school meals, and why Oxford Street still won’t be pedestrianised.
This interview was recorded on 29th June 2023.
