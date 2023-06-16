Support 110 years of independent journalism.

You Ask Us: Could Sadiq Khan lose, and is Britain the new Poland? 

The New Statesman Podcast team answer your politics and policy questions.

In our weekly You Ask Us episode, Anoosh Chakelian, Rachel Wearmouth and Freddie Hayward answer your questions. This week, they tackle whether Labour’s comparison of the UK economy with Poland and Romania can be considered xenophobic and if London is as Labour as Sadiq Khan thinks. 

If you have a question for You Ask Us go to newstatesman.com/youaskus, or leave a comment on YouTube. 

“Are you happy outside the tennis club?” Sadiq Khan on rejoining the EU

