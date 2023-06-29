Nicola Sturgeon’s encore – and Humza Yousaf’s new(-ish) plan for independence

Following Nicola Sturgeon’s evidence session at the Covid inquiry in London, the New Statesman’s Scotland editor, Chris Deerin, joins Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Wearmouth to discuss what she had to say.

They chat about how much the prospect of a no-deal Brexit affected pandemic planning in Scotland, what the relationship between Holyrood and Westminster was like at the time, and how the former first minister tried to land political blows on the UK government during her testimony.

Then, the team turn to Sturgeon’s replacement as head of the Scottish government, Humza Yousaf, and his plan to use the next UK general election as a mandate to insist on a new Scottish independence referendum.

If you have a question for You Ask Us, go to newstatesman.com/youaskus.

Related

[See also: Nicola Sturgeon is back on form at the Covid Inquiry]