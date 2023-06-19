Is Keir Starmer a radical or conservative? With his former aide Claire Ainsley

As Labour starts to set out its policy agenda for the next election, Anoosh Chakelian speaks to one of the people who helped shape it.
Claire Ainsley worked in Starmer’s policy team from 2020 to 2022 – before that she was at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, and is now a director at the Progressive Policy Institute. They discuss how radical or conservative Starmer needs to be to win the election, what lessons can be learned from other centre-left successes around the world, and how to build a broad coalition with working-class and middle-class voters.
