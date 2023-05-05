A bad night for the Conservatives at the local elections

As the first results from the English local elections come in, Rachel Wearmouth, Freddie Hayward and Ben Walker look at what they mean for the main parties. They talk about where the Conservatives are losing, and where Labour, the Lib Dems and the Greens are succeeding.

[See also: Local election results show the Tories are in trouble]

