Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Politics
  2. UK Politics
5 May 2023

Local election results show the Tories are in trouble

Labour’s advances have dented Conservative hopes of a revival under Rishi Sunak.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images.

It’s still early in the day but a picture is developing in this year’s local elections. The big question in advance was whether Labour’s double-digit poll lead was real. The results so far, and most are still to come, suggest that it is.

Labour has done well overnight, taking control of Tory councils in Stoke-on-Trent and Plymouth and winning a surprise cluster of seats in Tamworth. Stoke – a totemic Red Wall seat, a Brexit-voting area – is exactly the type of place that Labour needs to reclaim to recover from its collapse in the 2019 general election. Interestingly, the party appears to be attracting Brexit voters – that’s something to watch out for when the results are finalised. Another sign, perhaps, that the electoral coalition that propelled Boris Johnson into No 10 is disintegrating.

These results will soothe some of the anxiety within Labour over whether its poll lead is artificial. Keir Starmer will be quietly reassured this morning.

The Conservatives, less so. Rishi Sunak’s premiership is defined by a lack of time. He was tasked with resurrecting the Tories’ fortunes after the disaster of Liz Truss. And he’s made some progress: had these elections occurred while his predecessor was in office they would have been truly dismal.

Yet the party is still suffering setbacks across the country. For all the talk of a “Rishi Revival”, the fundamental fact of British politics is that voters are enduring the biggest fall in their living standards since records began in 1956. And if Labour is making gains among Brexit voters, that does not bode well for Sunak.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Only around a quarter of the results have been declared, with the remainder to follow this afternoon. Throughout the day, watch out for whether the Liberal Democrats can continue their advance through the Tories’ heartlands.

Content from our partners
Three leadership pivots for rapidly changing times
Three leadership pivots for rapidly changing times
Zach Wilcox
Health equity is the key to prosperity
Health equity is the key to prosperity
Hannah Davies
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
How innovation and green tech will transform Africa
Spotlight

But the most important metric – both in terms of the next general election and the story told about these elections – will be the national projected vote share, which takes the results and applies them nationally. Labour believes that calculation will give it an eight percentage point lead over the Conservatives. But the party probably needs a ten-point lead to be confident of a majority at the next election. We’ll see.

[See also: The election watcher’s guide to 4 May 2023]

Topics in this article : , ,