Joe Biden’s visit exposes the UK’s Brexit impasse

The US president, Joe Biden, arrived in Belfast on a week-long visit to the island of Ireland marking the 25th anniversary Good Friday Agreement. Northern Ireland has been in a year of political limbo since it’s devolved government collapsed as a result of divisions over the post-Brexit trade regime.
Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Wearmouth are joined by the New Statesman’s foreign editor, Megan Gibson, to discuss Biden’s deeply personal speech and US-UK relations after claims that his bilateral talks with Rishi Sunak had been stripped back to a coffee – dubbed a “bi-latte”.
They also talk about the political implications of the visit for Northern Ireland and mounting tensions as violence broke out at an Easter Monday march in Derry last week and the police raised the terrorism threat level.
Then in You Ask Us, a listener asks what’s behind Labour’s attack ads.
