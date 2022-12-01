Redrawing the UK’s electoral map: who’s set to win and lose?

For the first time since 2010, constituency boundaries are set to be redrawn. The Boundary Commission for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland has published its final proposals, to be followed by final recommendations in 2023 that are likely to be adopted in time for the next election.

Anoosh Chakelian and Rachel Wearmouth are joined by Ben Walker, who has made a detailed map of the changes for England and Wales for the New Stateman’s State of the Nation. The team discuss which MPs stand to lose and gain, why the shake-up is controversial, and the emerging political consequences.

Then in You Ask Us a listener asks how Labour would solve the wage crisis.

If you have a question for You Ask Us, go to newstatesman.com/youaskus

