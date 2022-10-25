Rishi Sunak wins – what now?

The UK is to have a new prime minister whose policies are unknown and no one but Tory MPs voted for. Public appetite for a general election is high. What will Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor, do when he officially enters No 10, and why did Boris Johnson drop out of the Conservative leadership race this weekend?
Anoosh Chakelian, the New Statesman’s Britain Editor, is joined by Rachel Wearmouth, Deputy Political Editor, and our polling expert Ben Walker to analyse the challenges ahead, what Sunak’s victory means for the Conservative Party’s dire poll ratings, and how Labour feels about its new opponent.
Then, in You Ask Us, we answer a listener’s question: why are there Tory MPs who oppose Rishi Sunak, and will the party remain divided?
